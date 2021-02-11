STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Where’s the chill? Warmer Jan for Odisha, Capital hottest in a decade

Capital city Bhubaneswar saw the warmest January in last 10 years, says an analysis by India Meteorological Department.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Capital city Bhubaneswar saw the warmest January in last 10 years, says an analysis by India Meteorological Department. That is also because the month was hotter across Odisha.
At least 17 places in the State recorded temperatures which were warmer than the normal for the month. Bhubaneswar’s monthly average maximum and minimum temperature in January was 31 degree C and 17.4 degree C respectively, the highest between 2012 and 2021.

At many places of the state, the monthly maximum temperature was above normal by over 2 degree C, especially in the interior districts. Sambalpur was warmer by 3.4 degree C, Sundargarh 2.9 degree, Baripada 2 degree, Bhawanipatna 1.9 degree, Keonjhar 1.8 degree and Bhubaneswar 1.7 degree. Similarly, Cuttack and Puri recorded 1 degree C and 1.1 degree C above normal in January. The Met office attributed the warmer nights and days in January to the easterly winds blowing towards the State. 

“Significant number of strong easterly waves passed through peninsular India consecutively causing excessive rainfall over south peninsular states. Under its influence, easterly winds penetrated in lower troposphere levels for a longer period in many parts of Odisha which is one of the reasons behind higher maximum and minimum temperature in the State last month,” said Umasankar Das, scientist of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Similarly in December last year, the monthly temperature was above normal by over 2 degree C at some places over north-west Odisha.  However, monthly average minimum temperature during the same period was near normal in most places except Sambalpur where it was over 2 degree C.

In the last two months, cold wave condition also did not occur at many places or for longer duration in the State. Only one district, Jharsuguda, witnessed cold wave condition on January 16 and 17. Cold conditions prevailed at a few places in interior districts between December 21 and 24. 

Besides, the State did not witness any rainfall in December last year. Dry weather prevailed in Odisha in the last two months except isolated rainfall which occurred in some districts on January 30. During the last 10 years, dry weather was also observed in December, 2013. Similarly, dry weather in January was observed in 2014 and 2018.

