Devotees irked as donation to Puri Sri Jagannath Temple is credited back

By Express News Service

PURI: Devotees donating to Sri Jagannath Temple through State Bank of India (SBI) ATMs expressed concern over the money getting credited back to their accounts.

Panchanan Behera of State Havildar and Constable Association said, several members have complained that their donations were returned to their bank account within a week. Even Behera’s donation of Rs 101 every month from September last year till January was credited back.

“It is unfortunate that devotees are unable to donate to the temple at a time when it is facing funds crunch,” Behera said. The association has brought the matter to the notice of the temple administration. Administrator (Development) AK Jena said he is yet to receive any specific complaint in this regard. “If I receive any complaint, I will take up the matter with the bank concerned,” Jena added.