Odisha Assembly speaker convenes all-party meet on February 17

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Speaker of Odisha Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro has convened an all-party meeting on February 17 before the Budget session which will begin from February 18. Though it was earlier decided that some restrictions will be eased for the Budget session in view of the improved Covid-19 situation in Odisha, it has now been decided that all persons who will enter the Assembly building during the session will have to undergo test.

Only those testing negative will be allowed to enter the Assembly. The Speaker on Thursday presided over a high-level meeting to take stock of the preparations for the Budget session. In a bid to make the proceedings paperless, Governor address, Budget and unstarred questions will be made available through NeVA (National E-Vidhan Application).

A 10-member technical team will be engaged for smooth conduct of proceedings in the House through NeVA. Though there was a proposal that the proceedings will be available in mobile phones by downloading the NeVA app, the Speaker directed that no information should go outside if it was not discussed in the House first.