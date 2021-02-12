STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha residents seek protection from Andhra Pradesh goons

Political parties of Andhra Pradesh terrorise people of border areas in Gajapati with the help of criminals

Published: 12th February 2021 08:32 AM

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  With the Gajapati administration foiling their plans to woo residents of Odisha villages to participate in the ensuing panchayat elections, political parties of Andhra Pradesh have started terrorising people of border areas in the district with the help of goons.

Former sarpanch of Gangabada panchayat Haribandhu Karji on Thursday requested Gajapati district administration for protection from these anti-social elements. Karji played an important role in convincing residents of his panchayat not to participate in the rural polls of AP.

In a bid to annex Odisha villages, the AP administration included Manikpatana, Gudikhudi, Madhakhalo, Amaringi, Akhada and Burusingi under Gangabada of Gajapati’s Rayagada block in Ward no 5 of Saba panchayat under Manjusha mandal. Subsequently, political parties YSRCP and TDP in AP fielded their respective candidates for the post of ward member and started canvassing for the polls.

As the Kotia dispute in Koraput district hogged headlines, the Gajapati administration took up the Gangabada issue seriously. Last week, Gajapati Collector Anupam Saha sent a team led by Paralakhemundi Sub-Collector Sangram Panda to the bordering villages to persuade people from participating in the AP polls. 

After much efforts, residents of the bordering villages decided against participating in the elections and two candidates supported by YSRCP and TDP withdrew their nominations in Ward no 5 of Saba panchayat.

Besides, the Gajapati district administration also issued a show cause to the revenue officer of Manjusha mandal asking why legal action should not be initiated against the AP officials for violating the agreement between both the states. A district official said the administration has initiated measures to provide protection to Karji and other people residing in the bordering villages of Odisha.
 

TAGS
Andhra goons Gajapati administration Odisha panchayat elections
