One killed, four injured in Odisha road mishap

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: One person was killed while four others sustained critical injuries after the car in which they were traveling hit a truck parked along NH-353 near Badamaheswar in the district on Thursday.

Sources said the mishap occurred as the car carrying five passengers enroute to Nuapada from Khariar hit the stationary truck from the rear.

The driver of the car, Suru Podh (35) of Icchapur village under Komna block was killed on the spot. While Ranjit Biswal (30) and Sumanta Sahu (31) of Ichhapur village were shifted to Ramakrishna Hospital in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Nimai Charan Rout (30) of Tikrapada village within Komna police limits was referred to VIMSAR, Burla. The fifth victim, Pradip Pradhan was admitted to the district headquarters hospital here.

