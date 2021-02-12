STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa High Court issues SOP for physical, virtual hearing from February 15

The Orissa High Court on Thursday issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for hearing of cases through both physical and virtual modes from February 15.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for hearing of cases through both physical and virtual modes from February 15. Keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic, the SOP notified by Registrar General Manas Ranjan Dash said, “The parties through their counsel or in person may opt to appear before the bench either physically or through video conference”.

“Hearing may be accordingly conducted simultaneously through physical and virtual mode depending on the choice exercised by the parties and counsel in a given case. If no such option is exercised, it will be deemed that the lawyer / party in person shall appear in virtual mode,” the SOP said.

The SOP further said entry and exit to the advocates, clerks or party in person shall be permitted only on showing their identity card or pass issued by the High Court / HC bar association, State Bar Council or in case of a party in person any other accepted identity card.

“Only one advocate and his clerk shall be permitted for one party. Designated senior advocates shall be accompanied by only one assisting counsel. The clerk accompanied by the advocate shall be allowed entry to the Court for limited purpose of delivering bulky case files up to the earmarked waiting areas outside or nearby the courtroom and place the same on the tables / racks / shelves. Such advocate clerks shall leave the courtroom immediately thereafter and enter again to recollect the same,” the SOP said.

