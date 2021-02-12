Pastor of Jadingi village in Gajapati district shot at, survives

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A pastor of Jadingi village in Gajapati district’s Adava escaped narrowly after being shot at by unidentified miscreants on Wednesday. Damburudhar Majhi (33) was on way to the village church for prayer when three youths reportedly fired at him near Sarumera. The bullet hit Majhi’s motorcycle.

The panic-stricken pastor fell and ran for his life leaving behind his bike. However, the miscreants started pelting stones at him one of which hit his head. Majhi has been admitted to a hospital in the nearby Bramhanigaon of Kandhamal district.

On being informed, Adava police reached the spot and started investigation. Though reason behind the attack on Majhi is yet to be ascertained, locals suspect witchcraft angle in the incident. Recently, the nine-month-old son of one Sagar Majhi in Jadingi died and it was alleged the death was due to witchcraft.

