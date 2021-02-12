Suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak, son produced in SDJM court

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak and son Akash were produced at the SDJM court by Golanthara police, amid tight security, on Thursday. The father-son duo was produced after three more cases were registered against expelled BJD leader and Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy.

All three cases pertain to charges of cheating job aspirants on the promise of providing employment in Tata Motors. As per allegations, Panigrahy collected money on behalf of Akash by duping locals with employment assurance in the company.

While Panigrahy was produced at the city SDJM court last week and has now been sent back to Jharpada jail, the Pathak duo was sent to the Circle Jail till February 13. Of the three cases, two were registered in December last year by one Lakshminarayana Nayak of Gunupur village and Prasant Kumar Kar of Chikarada village. They alleged Panigrahy had taken `6 lakh and `3 lakh respectively from them for jobs at Tata Motors.