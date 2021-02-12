STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
To Hinjili with love: Rs 28 crore projects from CM Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated a slew of development projects worth Rs 28 crore in Hinjili municipal area.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated a slew of development projects worth Rs 28 crore in Hinjili municipal area. Launching the projects through video-conferencing, the CM said the State government is emphasing the growth of small towns and assured the residents of Hinjili town, a part of his Assembly constituency, of all facilities available in modern cities.

Underlining the need for education, Naveen described it as key to change and real empowerment. He also reiterated his aim to make Hinjili town advanced in the field of education. Stating that he has not been able to visit Hinjili due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Naveen assured the people that he would visit them as soon as the situation improves.

The CM appreciated the role of Ganjam residents in the fight against coronavirus and thanked panchayat representatives, members of Mission Shakti and Covid warriors for the success in controlling the pandemic. Naveen inaugurated a total of 14 projects which include a new bus stand set up at a cost of Rs 3.22 crore, Netaji Park (Rs 1.63 crore), modern fish, chicken and mutton market (Rs 1.13 crore), recreation centre for senior citizens (Rs 40 lakh), vending zone (Rs 96 lakh) and a market complex (Rs 41 lakh).

He also unveiled the extension building of municipality office on which Rs 1.3 crore was spent, a guest house (Rs 32 lakh) and two mini kalyan mandaps (Rs 20 lakh each). Besides, the sub-divisional hospital built at a cost of Rs 16.77 crore, RMC cold storage room (Rs 33.27 lakh) and market complex (Rs 85.56 lakh) were also thrown open.

Foundation of Talasari beach development
Balasore: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone of the illumination project at Talasari beach and adjoining areas from Chandaneswar to Udaypur in Bhograi block on Thursday. Foundation of beach front development and Talasari-Udaypur beach beautification projects was also laid by him. On the occasion, Naveen said the sprawling 480 km beach is a gift of nature for Odisha.

The projects will boost the tourism industry not only in Talasari-Udaypur but also the entire Balasore district. Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi said the projects worth Rs 36 crore would be completed within six months. Among others, Bhograi MLA Ananta Das, Zilla Parishad president Nibedita Mohanty and Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy were present.
 

