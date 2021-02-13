36 lives lost in a decade in RSP  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: MISHAPS in Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) have claimed 36 lives in a decade, reveals an RTI reply. In a reply to activist Rashmi Ranjan Padhi’s application, Directorate of Factories and Boilers’s Rourkela division has informed that 98 mishaps occurred in RSP in last 10 years.

The accidents led to loss of 36 lives while 12 were grievously hurt and 50 escaped with minor injuries. All cases were investigated. However, the Factories and Boilers office has no record of dependents of the deceased workers who were given direct or contractual employment in the RSP, the RTI reply said.

On Jan 6, four contractual workers were killed due to leakage of toxic gas at the Coal Chemical Department of RSP.

