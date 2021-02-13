Building plan approval goes online

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The State government on Friday launched the Online Building Plan Approval System (OBPAS) under 5T initiative to fast-track the process and ensure ease of doing business.

The OBPAS, implemented on Sustainable Urban Service by Odisha Government (SUJOG) platform, is an end-to-end service delivery system with automated building plan drawing scrutiny, auto calculation and payment of fee, streamlined building permit application processing, plinth/roof verification and issuance of occupancy certificate.

Launching the project, Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Pratap Jena said, “The e-governance initiative is intended to provide the most advanced ICT-enabled services to the citizens of urban Odisha.” Jena said the OBPAS caters to requirements of citizens, architects and technical persons while providing a software-based verification of building plans and details for compliance with various rules as defined in ODA Act, 1982.

Principal Secretary of H&UD G Mathivathanan, Principal Secretary of Industries Hemant Sharma and Director Municipal Administration Sangramjit Nayak were also present.