CM disburses Rs 1,272 cr KALIA aid to farmers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: IN a bid to counter the BJP’s campaign on large scale irregularities at the mandis and assuage the discontentment among the farmers, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday gave away financial assistance to over 53 lakh farmers under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme.

Financial assistance of Rs 2,000 was deposited in the bank account of each beneficiary through direct benefit transfer mode. A total amount of over Rs 1,272 crore was disbursed under the scheme, according to a release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Stating that he wants to see the farmers lead their life in prosperity and with dignity, the Chief Minister said they should get the right price for their produce. “I want income of farmers to increase. I am working with this aim,” he said and added that KALIA scheme, launched in 2019 for small, marginal and landless farmers, has emerged as an ideal programme for the government’s financial assistance to the farmers at national level.

Appreciating the contribution of the farmers’ to the revival of national economy, Naveen said after all economic activities came to a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic, farmers worked hard to revive agriculture sector. “I salute the sacrifice and hard work of the farmers,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that he has been repeatedly demanding before the Centre to double the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy and the government has launched several initiatives to strengthen marketing infrastructure for agriculture produce. He interacted with several beneficiaries on the occasion.

The BJP has, however, come down heavily on the State Government for several inconsistencies in the number of beneficiaries under the KALIA scheme. If the State government had the list of 53 lakh farmer beneficiaries, why was it not submitted to the Centre for the PM-Kisan scheme, State general secretary Golak Mohapatra asked.

The State government had stopped the KALIA scheme, but why it was revived suddenly now, with what motive, Mohapatra said and asked the government to clarify about the ineligible beneficiaries.

The State government had identified 3.41 lakh ineligible beneficiaries who were given financial assistance of nearly Rs 170 crore under the scheme, he said and demanded that all these issues should be clarified. Stating that the State government had announced that 50 lakh farmers will benefited under the scheme, he asked when was the list of beneficiaries updated to reach a figure of 53 lakh now.