STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

LED lights up Cuttack but increases civic body's power bill

It is alleged that the LED street lights are not being switched off during the day at several locations in the city and this has been reflecting on the power bills.

Published: 13th February 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The much-hyped LED street lighting system implemented in the city to save electricity costs while providing better illumination seems to have failed on both the counts.

The project was launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Markatnagar in 2017. The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) had replaced sodium vapour lights from the city’s streets with LED lights. In the last three years, over 30,000 LED lights were installed in the city. 

It was believed that the transition to energy efficient street lighting system would reduce the civic body’s electricity bill by at least 50 per cent. However, on the contrary, the costs seem to have soared. The civic body has paid Rs 15.59 lakh in three years since 2017, more than that it was paying in the three previous years, when the street lights were all sodium vapour. 

In 2015-16, the CMC's electricity bill on street lighting was around Rs 5.28 lakh while in 2016-17 it was even less at Rs 4.97 lakh.

After introduction of LED street lighting system in 2017, the electric bill should have decreased in 2017-18 financial year. But, the power expenses towards lighting streets in the city went up significantly to Rs 5.35 lakh. Similarly, in 2018-19 the CMC paid Rs 5.20 lakh and Rs 5.03 lakh in 2019-20. 

While, questions are being raised over the issue, the CMC has drawn flak for lax management and maintenance of the energy efficient lighting system that has led to such a situation. It is alleged that the LED street lights are not being switched off during the day at several locations in the city and this has been reflecting on the power bills. This apart, such lights at many places are lying defunct owing to lack of maintenance and use of sub-standard equipment. 

It has become a common complaint of residents that the CMC is not bothered to repair the LED lights that have broken down despite registration of complaints. However, if someone posts a complaint on Twitter, it promptly acts and posts picture of the repair works triumphantly on the social media platform.

"But, how many people have access to Twitter or know that work gets done only if a complaint is made through the social media platform. People are now forced to open social media accounts only to bring the problems to the civic body's notice as there is little response to grievances made through the normal modes," rued a resident.

CMC Commissioner Ananya Das, however, attributed the situation to increase in street lighting in the city. "The number of lights has increased considerably. Hence, load calculation remains almost the same, if not higher," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LED street lighting Cuttack LED lighting Cuttack Municipal Corporation Cuttack power bill
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp