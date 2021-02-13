Odisha: 100-year-old man, wife suffocate to death in sleep after short circuit

By Express News Service

TALCHER: In a tragic incident, a 100-year-old man and his 90-year-old wife were reportedly choked to death after an electrical short circuit triggered fire in their room in Sanajorada village here on Thursday night.

The couple was identified as Dukhabandhu Sahu and wife Panchali. They had gone to bed after dinner. In the night, there was a short circuit in the fan's wire which led to emission of thick smoke. The couple was suffocated in their sleep.

In the morning, family members called them repeatedly but the couple did not respond. On breaking open the door, the duo was found dead on the bed. Police reached the spot and started investigation. However, Vikrampur inspector-in-charge Jagyaseni Pradhan said no case has been registered in this connection. The couple was suffocated to death from the smoke of mosquito coil, she added.

