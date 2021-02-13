Warm weather for next three days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The weather is expected to get warmer within next three days across Odisha. The minimum temperature is likely to rise by 2 to 3 degree Celsius at many places in the State during next two to three days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.There was an appreciable rise in minimum temperature at a few places in the interior regions and coastal districts on Friday.

“The dry and cold northerly and north-westerly winds blowing towards the State have weakened and the easterly winds carrying moisture are strengthening for which the temperature has started rising,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Scientist Umasankar Das.Sundargarh recorded highest maximum temperature of 34 degree on the day followed by 33.4 in Bhubaneswar, 33.1 in Angul and 33 degree in Balangir, Titlagarh and Malkangiri.

The Met office has also forecast shallow to moderate fog at few places in the State till Sunday due to clear sky condition, moisture availability and calm winds. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at isolated places in north coastal districts on Saturday morning.