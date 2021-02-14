Andhra Pradesh goes ahead with polls in Kotia, furious Opposition targets government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/JEUPORE : The ongoing dispute with Odisha over claiming rights on bordering villages and the Supreme Court notice to it on the issue notwithstanding, the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday went ahead with the panchayat elections for the Phatuseneri village in Koraput district.

Around 60 per cent polling was recorded in Phatuseneri village where election was conducted amid tight security. Police and revenue officials from Andhra Pradesh were deployed in the panchayat as villagers stepped out to cast their votes early in the morning.

Of the 1,025 voters enrolled, 615 cast their votes for the posts of sarpanch and eight ward members in the village. The polling was held peacefully, said Sunabeda SDPO Niranjan Behera, who was monitoring the situation in the panchayat along with other senior police officers.

The Andhra Pradesh government had announced panchayat elections to Phatuseneri, Talaganjeipadar and Phagunaseneri by including the villages in its Salur block of Vizianagaram district. The success of Andhra Pradesh government in conducting the elections in disputed villages has evoked strong reaction with BJP and Congress targeting the Naveen Patnaik government.

AP police and revenue officials monitoring the polls. (Photo | Express)

The Opposition parties staged a road blockade on National Highway 26 passing through Koraput to protest the failure of the State government in stopping the elections in disputed areas. Both the BJP and Congress attacked the BJD government for failing to resolve the dispute and ensure Odisha established its rightful claims on the villages despite being in power for 21 years.

The BJP demanded the Chief Minister to convene an all-party meeting ahead of the budget session of the Assembly to discuss the contentious issue. Describing Saturday’s elections in some border villages of Koraput, Ganjam, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Gajapati districts as a major intelligence failure of the BJD government, State BJP president Sameer Mohanty alleged, “The Chief Minister has betrayed the trust of people by succumbing to the domineering Andhra Pradesh.”

Mohanty, who has led a party delegation to take stock of the situation in undivided Koraput and Ganjam districts, said people have the right to know how many villages participated in the panchayat polls conducted by AP. “Andhra Pradesh is holding elections in many border villages where people are still living in the 30’s. What to talk of development, the government has not been able to provide them basic amenities till date,” he said.

He announced that his party will soon constitute a ‘Seema Surakhya Cell’ to work for safeguarding Odisha’s borders and development of the people in those regions. State Congress president Niranjan Patnaik the government should have taken initiative to resolve the dispute by holding discussion with its counterpart.

“Why did the ministers and senior officials not visit the disputed areas and take preventive measures when the process for the panchayat polls must have started two months back,” he said and added, “It is a very sad day for Odisha.” He also questioned why the Odisha government did not deploy police force and officials in the areas to stop the polls.

Responding to the accusations, senior BJD MLA and former Finance minister Sashi Bhusan Behera said the State government has taken the right step by moving the apex court to stop elections.