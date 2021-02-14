STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP takes farmers' procurement woes to Western Odisha highways

The BJP on Saturday blocked National and State highways across Western Odisha for three hours protesting irregularities in paddy procurement at mandis. 

BJP workers staging road blockade at Ainthapali in Sambalpur district.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The BJP on Saturday blocked National and State highways across Western Odisha for three hours protesting irregularities in paddy procurement at mandis. The party workers blocked the roads in 10 districts in the region from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm demanding a solution to problems being faced by farmers during the paddy procurement process.

In Sambalpur, the protestors blocked the National Highway at Ainthapali, Remed, Rengali, Rairakhol and Kuchinda. Sambalpur MLA, Jayanarayan Mishra said the government has turned a blind eye to the plight of farmers several of whom have not been able to sell their produce at mandis. “We had agitated earlier and since the government remained indifferent, we were forced to resort to road blockade. I would take up the issue in the Assembly,” he said. 

The protestors said around 17 lakh quintal of paddy is lying unsold in the region. Around 22,000 farmers were unable to sell their produce as their tokens lapsed. They had urged the State government to renew the tokens but in vain. Zonal media coordinator of BJP, Manas Bakshi said the government must finalise the quantity of paddy to be procured per acre of land from a district at the district level procurement meeting. “Unfortunately, the decision for every district is taken at the State capital,” he said. 

The saffron party workers had staged dharna in front of Collectorates and offices of Sub-Collectors in the 10 districts of the region on January 29. On January 21, the party had conducted a ‘Chasi Adhikar Rally’ to raise voice on same issues here. 

In Angul district, BJP’s Athmallick unit staged road blockade at three places. District BJP president Dileswar Pradhan led the protestors at Bamur while senior leader Bhagirathi Pradhan led the agitation at Athmallick town. No untoward incidents were reported during the agitation. 

​Athmallick is part of Sambalpur parliamentary constituency.

Tehsildar locked in PACS office

Irate farmers on Saturday locked Punitala tehsildar Rohit Bhoi and other officials inside the PACS office at Chhatapipal village.

The farmers, who were staging road blockade demanding lifting of paddy at Chhatapipal block when Bhoi along with other officials reached the spot to hold discussions with them. However, the farmers refused to budge and locked Bhoi inside the PACS office.

The officials were released after Balangir Sub-Collector Sudhakar Nayak assured the farmers their demand will be met. Sources said around 5,000 quintal of paddy is yet to be procured from the mandi in the village.

Loisingha MLA Mukesh Mahaling, who was present at the spot, said he supported the decision of the farmers to lock the officials in the PACS office. 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp