Mahanadi riverbed turns dumpyard for biomedical waste

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Dumping of biomedical waste continues unabated on Mahanadi riverbed in the city with the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) preferring to turn a blind eye to it. After dumping of garbage and construction debris on the riverbed, expired drugs are being openly disposed of in the river near Jagatpur New Industrial area.

The expired drugs are suspected to have been dumped by some local medicine manufacturers or distributers violating the National Green Tribunal order. Over the last few days, outdated syrup bottles and injections vials have been found dumped along the embankment in Jagatpur area. Even the biomedical waste were lying on the embankment used as road hindering communication.

While unsafe disposal of expired medicines is resulting in release of toxic pollutants into the air and water, the dumping of outdated drugs is causing environment pollution. Locals have expressed fear over the region being used as a dumping yard leading to serious health hazards for animals and public.

“There is a slum near the site where the expired drugs have been disposed of. Domestic animals including cattle and goats graze at the spot. If slum children or the domestic animals consume the expired drugs, then it will be hazardous for them,” said a city-based health expert.This has become a recurring issue, it is high time authorities acted, he added. Locals have urged the administration to conduct a probe into the matter.