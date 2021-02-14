STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mahanadi riverbed turns dumpyard for biomedical waste

The expired drugs are suspected to have been dumped by some local medicine manufacturers or distributers violating the National Green Tribunal order.

Published: 14th February 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Expired drugs dumped on Mahanadi riverbed in Cuttack

Expired drugs dumped on Mahanadi riverbed in Cuttack.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Dumping of biomedical waste continues unabated on Mahanadi riverbed in the city with the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) preferring to turn a blind eye to it. After dumping of garbage and construction debris on the riverbed, expired drugs are being openly disposed of in the river near Jagatpur New Industrial area.

The expired drugs are suspected to have been dumped by some local medicine manufacturers or distributers violating the National Green Tribunal order. Over the last few days, outdated syrup bottles and injections vials have been found dumped along the embankment in Jagatpur area. Even the biomedical waste were lying on the embankment used as road hindering communication.

While unsafe disposal of expired medicines is resulting in release of toxic pollutants into the air and water, the dumping of outdated drugs is causing environment pollution. Locals have expressed fear over the region being used as a dumping yard leading to serious health hazards for animals and public. 

“There is a slum near the site where the expired drugs have been disposed of. Domestic animals including cattle and goats graze at the spot. If slum children or the domestic animals consume the expired drugs, then it will be hazardous for them,” said a city-based health expert.This has become a recurring issue, it is high time authorities acted, he added. Locals have urged the administration to conduct a probe into the matter. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp