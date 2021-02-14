STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

'Mo Chatashalee' to bridge learning gap launched in Odisha

Under this initiative, more than 7,500 remedial teaching centres will be made operational and classes would be conducted with adherence to Covid safety protocols.

Published: 14th February 2021 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

The logo of Mo Chatashalee being released in Bhubaneswar.

The logo of Mo Chatashalee being released in Bhubaneswar.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Mo Chatashalee, an initiative to bridge the learning gap in students of Class I to V in the State, was launched in the Capital city by civil society organisations Atmashakti Trust, Odisha Shramajeebee Mancha (OSM) and Mahila Shramajeebee Mancha, Odisha (MSMO) on Saturday.

The initiative which will provide remedial coaching to over 1 lakh students from 17 districts - Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Boudh, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Sambalpur - as well as slums of Bhubaneswar in Khurda district who mostly depend on government schools for their education and could not access online education during the lockdown due to the lack of resources such as a smartphone, TV or internet connectivity. 

Actress Varsha Priyadarshini inaugurated it and appreciated the efforts of the organisations. 

​“During the lockdown, we started a Mission 3-5-8 campaign where we provided remedial classes in 82 blocks of 17 districts where 4,364 school children of Class III, V and VIII by offering them remedial classes. The result was encouraging”, said Anjan Pradhan, convener of Odisha Shramajeebee Mancha Ruchi Kashyap. 

Pradhan said the programme will be run through community contribution and volunteers will teach children free of cost. Under this initiative, more than 7,500 remedial teaching centres will be made operational and classes would be conducted with adherence to Covid safety protocols.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mo Chatashalee Odisha Shramajeebee Mancha
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp