'Mo Chatashalee' to bridge learning gap launched in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Mo Chatashalee, an initiative to bridge the learning gap in students of Class I to V in the State, was launched in the Capital city by civil society organisations Atmashakti Trust, Odisha Shramajeebee Mancha (OSM) and Mahila Shramajeebee Mancha, Odisha (MSMO) on Saturday.

The initiative which will provide remedial coaching to over 1 lakh students from 17 districts - Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Boudh, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Sambalpur - as well as slums of Bhubaneswar in Khurda district who mostly depend on government schools for their education and could not access online education during the lockdown due to the lack of resources such as a smartphone, TV or internet connectivity.

Actress Varsha Priyadarshini inaugurated it and appreciated the efforts of the organisations.

​“During the lockdown, we started a Mission 3-5-8 campaign where we provided remedial classes in 82 blocks of 17 districts where 4,364 school children of Class III, V and VIII by offering them remedial classes. The result was encouraging”, said Anjan Pradhan, convener of Odisha Shramajeebee Mancha Ruchi Kashyap.

Pradhan said the programme will be run through community contribution and volunteers will teach children free of cost. Under this initiative, more than 7,500 remedial teaching centres will be made operational and classes would be conducted with adherence to Covid safety protocols.