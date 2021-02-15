STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Four contract killers hired by man to kill wife in Odisha, nabbed

However, the postmortem report revealed that Sasmita was murdered following which a case was registered.

Published: 15th February 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

The three then hanged her body using a saree to make it look like a suicide.  (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nayagarh police on Sunday arrested four contract killers who were hired by a man to kill his wife last month. They were identified as Manoj Pradhan (22) of Surasahi and Bhagirathi Maharani (40) Jitendra Sahoo (20) and Tofan Mandal (22) of Golagaon village. 

Police said Akhay Mahapatra (37) of Surasahi village in Sarankul had hired the four accused to kill his wife Sasmita. Since their marriage in 2017, Akhay had been harassing Sasmita for dowry.

He also had an illicit relationship with another woman. When Sasmita got to know of the affair, Akhay decided to eliminate her. 

In December last year, Akhay hired Manoj to kill Sasmita but the attempt failed. Akhay then approached Bhagirathi and offered him and his associates Rs 2 lakh to kill his wife. He gave an advance of Rs 5,000 to Bhagirathi and promised to pay the rest amount after the job was done. 

Bhagirathi along with Jitendra and Tofan tried to murder Sasmita on January 22 but failed. Then on January 29, they went to Akhay’s house and strangulated Sasmita while she was asleep.

The three then hanged her body using a saree to make it look like a suicide. 

However, the postmortem report revealed that Sasmita was murdered following which a case was registered. Akhay was arrested by police earlier. Sources said Akhay paid Rs 20,000 to the accused after his wife’s murder and refused to pay the rest of the amount.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Police
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp