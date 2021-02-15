Patrol vessel grounded, Olive Ridleys turtle protection plan hit

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Exposing the indifference of authorities towards protection of the endangered Olive Ridleys, one of the two interceptor boats procured for turtle conservation patrolling along Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary is gathering dust due for the last six months.

The Forest department had purchased these boats - Gahirmatha I and II, from Mumbai at a cost of Rs 6 crore. One of the boats developed technical glitches six months back and is lying idle since.

Sudhanshu Parida, a local environmentalist, said in 2004, the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) of the Supreme Court had directed the State government to protect the endangered Olive Ridley turtles from fishing trawlers operating illegally along the Odisha coast.

The CEC had also directed for mandatory use of Turtle Excluder Devices (TED). But not a single trawler operating on the coast is fitted with TED.

“The CEC had also directed the authorities to deploy at least two speed boats at Gahirmatha for patrolling during the turtle nesting period. However, only a single boat is there for the purpose as the other has gone defunct since the last several months,” he added.

Forest range office of Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary Debashis Bhoi admitted that Gahiramatha 1 developed technical snags six months back. “We contacted officials of the agency which supplied the boats and they have assured us to repair it soon,” he said.

Bhoi further said the turtle conservation programme is being implemented in coordination with the Forest department, fishery officials and marine police.

“We are keeping a strict vigil on illegal fishing along the turtle concentration zone with the help of an interceptor boat and two patrolling vessels,” he added.

The Nasi-I and II islands of Gahirmatha beach, the world’s largest rookery of sea turtles, are major nesting grounds for the endangered Olive Ridley turtles which arrive at Odisha coast between November and May.