STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Patrol vessel grounded, Olive Ridleys turtle protection plan hit

“The CEC had also directed the authorities to deploy at least two speed boats at Gahirmatha for patrolling during the turtle nesting period.

Published: 15th February 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

The defunct interceptor boat.

The defunct interceptor boat. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Exposing the indifference of authorities towards protection of the endangered Olive Ridleys, one of the two interceptor boats procured for turtle conservation patrolling along Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary is gathering dust due for the last six months.

The Forest department had purchased these boats - Gahirmatha I and II, from Mumbai at a cost of Rs 6 crore. One of the boats developed technical glitches six months back and is lying idle since.

Sudhanshu Parida, a local environmentalist, said in 2004, the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) of the Supreme Court had directed the State government to protect the endangered Olive Ridley turtles from fishing trawlers operating illegally along the Odisha coast.

The CEC had also directed for mandatory use of Turtle Excluder Devices (TED). But not a single trawler operating on the coast is fitted with TED. 

“The CEC had also directed the authorities to deploy at least two speed boats at Gahirmatha for patrolling during the turtle nesting period. However, only a single boat is there for the purpose as the other has gone defunct since the last several months,” he added.

Forest range office of Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary Debashis Bhoi admitted that Gahiramatha 1 developed technical snags six months back. “We contacted officials of the agency which supplied the boats and they have assured us to repair it soon,” he said.  

Bhoi further said the turtle conservation programme is being implemented in coordination with the Forest department, fishery officials and marine police.

“We are keeping a strict vigil on illegal fishing along the turtle concentration zone with the help of an interceptor boat and two patrolling vessels,” he added. 

The Nasi-I and II islands of Gahirmatha beach, the world’s largest rookery of sea turtles, are major nesting grounds for the endangered Olive Ridley turtles which arrive at Odisha coast between November and May.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olive Ridleys
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp