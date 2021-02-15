STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schools, colleges to be closed today in Odisha, BJD demands rollback of cess on fuel

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said the bandh called against the farm laws of the Centre, deteriorating law and order situation in the State and growing unemployment problem will be peaceful.

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik.

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Sunday announced closure of schools, colleges and other educational institutions in response to the six-hour Odisha bandh call given by the Congress on February 15 to protest fuel price hike and other issues. 

​Public transport including OSRTC and private buses and Mo Bus service will also remain suspended. However, government offices will remain open. 

Even as the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) called upon the people of the State to make the bandh a success, the ruling BJD signalling its tacit support to the cause hit out at the Centre demanding immediate withdrawal of agriculture infrastructure development cess of Rs 2.5 per litre of petrol and Rs 4 per litre of diesel. The cess imposed in the 2021-22 Union budget has led to further hike in fuel prices, the party stated.

“Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had assured that imposition of the new cess on petrol and diesel will not be passed on to the consumers, but fuel prices have increased seven times during the last two weeks,” BJD general secretary and deputy chairperson of State Planning Board Sanjay Dasburma told mediapersons at Jaraka in Jajpur district.

Dasburma said a cess is generally imposed when there is an emergency situation in the country. He asked the Centre what emergency situation led to imposition of the cess which has resulted in aggravating misery of the common people. The unprecedented hike in fuel prices has resulted in rise in prices of all essential commodities, he added.

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said the bandh called against the farm laws of the Centre, deteriorating law and order situation in the State and growing unemployment problem will be peaceful. He said essential services like health, ambulance, vehicles used for emergency services, medicine outlets and milk supply will continue as usual. Besides, marriage processions will be allowed and  funeral hearse vans will be allowed to ply, he added.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the decision to close schools and colleges has been taken in the interest of students. The students have also been asked not to come the institutions on Saraswati Puja day on Tuesday, he said. 

Treasurer of Private Bus Owners’ Association Barada Acharya, said the bus service will resume after 1 pm.
Meanwhile, in a letter to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries, Special Secretary of Home department Santosh Bala said employees working in Lok Seva Bhawan, Kharavela Bhawan, Rajib Bhawan and heads of department building should be asked to reach office by 9.30 am to facilitate their smooth entry.

The front gates of the Lok Seva Bhawan will be closed at 10.15 am. All passage will be regulated through the rear gate. The connecting gate between the red building and main building will remain open, she said.

She said it is apprehended that the bandh enforcers may close down business establishments, market places, Central and State government offices, petrol pumps, banks and financial institutions. Vehicular and railway traffic are also likely to be affected, she added.

