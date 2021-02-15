STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Toilet woes: Dirty truth of Swachh Berhampur

A glaring example is the Souchalaya (toilet) of BeMC at Ganesh Nagar under Ward no 9 which is lying locked since the last couple of years. 

Published: 15th February 2021 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

The locked toilet at Ganesh Nagar under Ward no 9 in Berhampur.

The locked toilet at Ganesh Nagar under Ward no 9 in Berhampur. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Awarded ODF ++ in the Swachh Survekshan 2020, Berhampur city surprisingly does not have the required number of toilets forcing residents to defecate in open places such as drains.

​The Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) had constructed many toilets by spending a huge amount of money but due to lack of proper maintenance, most of these have became defunct after inauguration.

A glaring example is the Souchalaya (toilet) of BeMC at Ganesh Nagar under Ward no 9 which is lying locked since the last couple of years. 

Such is the condition in the city that no toilets can be found at the bus stand and railway station. Purushottam Jagannath Chetana Foundation, a local outfit, alleged that as many as 16 toilets were set up in various densely populated areas of the city in the last two years. But none of them are operational due to lack of maintenance. 

One of the major business centres in the city is Bada Bazaar which has only two toilets. Thousands of people come to the marketplace every day for business purposes.

Due to the lack of adequate toilets, they urinate in the open and nearby drains. People urinating in the open is also common at the bus stop in front of the city hospital and near Hatibandha Sahi intersection. 

Similarly, the BeMC spends a good amount of money on renovation of ponds every year. But most of these water bodies are unfit for use. The Haridakhandi pond, which caters to over 30,000 people, is filled with waste and weeds.

Contacted, BeMC Commissioner Dr Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar said a plan has been prepared to construct modern urinals at several places. BeMC engineer Jitendra Patnaik said each urinal will be constructed at a cost of Rs 2.76 lakh.

There will be four urinals for men and two for women. Three steel tankers will be pressed into service to supply uninterrupted water to the toilets.

“One such toilet is under construction near Berhampur stadium and will be completed by the end of this month. We will assess its usability before constructing such urinals at other places,” Patnaik added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swachh Survekshan 2020 Berhampur city
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp