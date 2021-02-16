Carcass of elephant calf killed by Royal Bengal Tiger found in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Forest officials of Bisoi range under Rairangpur Wildlife Division recovered the carcass of an elephant calf on Monday.

The male calf, aged around 4 months, was reportedly killed by a big cat. Forest officials believe that the calf might have been attacked by a Royal Bengal Tiger (RBT) after getting separated from its mother.

Rairangpur DFO Arun Mishra said preliminary investigation revealed that the calf was killed by a tiger three days back.

Forest staff spotted the carcass while patrolling in Kunjakocha forest. Parts of flesh were missing from the carcass.

“The RBT generally likes to eat the meat on hips and the trunk of elephant calves. We believe the calf was killed by a tiger as these parts are missing from the carcass,” he said.

Besides, residents of Khadia Sahi nearest Kunjakocha and forest personnel have been hearing roars of the RBT since last three days.

Two bullocks were killed by the big cat at Binduvandar near Rajabasa beat a couple of days back, the DFO said.

On being informed, veterinary surgeon Dr Vishakha of the Wildlife Trust of India and block veterinary doctor Nilakantha Das rushed to the spot and conducted autopsy of the carcass. Later, the forest personnel buried it.

Mishra said as the RBT is roaming near human settlements, forest officials have advised people not to venture out after evening. The forest personnel have been asked to remain vigilant.