STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Humans too can be infected by killer bacteria: CDMO Dr Pratap Kumar Behera

CDMO Dr Pratap Kumar Behera said humans can contract hemorrhagic septicemia if they come in contact with infected animals or water used by them.

Published: 16th February 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Bacteria

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: With hemorrhagic septicemia (HS) claiming lives of six jumbos within a span of two weeks in Kalahandi’s Karlapat Sanctuary, the chief district medical officer (CDMO) on Monday warned human beings are susceptible to the killer bacteria too. 

CDMO Dr Pratap Kumar Behera said humans can contract hemorrhagic septicemia if they come in contact with infected animals or water used by them. 

“In view of the recent death of six elephants at Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary reportedly due to the bacterial disease, the district health department has taken up surveillance work in villages located within the protected area, as a precautionary measure,” Behera said while responding to queries. 

He said four health teams have been deployed in the sanctuary area. Besides health check-up, the team is conducting hygiene awareness among the people. 

“Samples of drinking water sources have been collected. Those will be sent to labs for tests to ascertain whether there is infection in the water,” the CDMO said.   

Meanwhile, vaccination of domestic cattle by the Veterinary department is underway in the villages inside the sanctuary. CDVO Dr Chaitanya Sethi said a veterinary team is camping in the area. So far, there are no reports of any cattle suffering or dying due to HS in Karlapat sanctuary area, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pratap Kumar Behera Hemorrhagic Septicemia
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp