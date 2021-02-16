Humans too can be infected by killer bacteria: CDMO Dr Pratap Kumar Behera

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: With hemorrhagic septicemia (HS) claiming lives of six jumbos within a span of two weeks in Kalahandi’s Karlapat Sanctuary, the chief district medical officer (CDMO) on Monday warned human beings are susceptible to the killer bacteria too.

CDMO Dr Pratap Kumar Behera said humans can contract hemorrhagic septicemia if they come in contact with infected animals or water used by them.

“In view of the recent death of six elephants at Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary reportedly due to the bacterial disease, the district health department has taken up surveillance work in villages located within the protected area, as a precautionary measure,” Behera said while responding to queries.

He said four health teams have been deployed in the sanctuary area. Besides health check-up, the team is conducting hygiene awareness among the people.

“Samples of drinking water sources have been collected. Those will be sent to labs for tests to ascertain whether there is infection in the water,” the CDMO said.

Meanwhile, vaccination of domestic cattle by the Veterinary department is underway in the villages inside the sanctuary. CDVO Dr Chaitanya Sethi said a veterinary team is camping in the area. So far, there are no reports of any cattle suffering or dying due to HS in Karlapat sanctuary area, he said.