‘Lady don’ Asmaa Bibi arrested in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A woman of Abhiram slum here was arrested on Monday for allegedly tying up two persons on the suspicion that they had stolen her goats and manhandling police personnel when they reached the spot to rescue the duo.

The accused woman has been identified as Asmaa Bibi alias Bano. Police said when two of her goats were stolen on Sunday, she suspected the involvement of two persons of the locality. Tying them with ropes, Bano paraded them on the road.

Even as police tried to intervene, Bano said she will leave them only after families of the two persons pay her Rs 1 lakh.

Subsequently, Airfield Inspector Deepak Kumar Mishra rushed to the spot, rescued the two persons and nabbed Bano. Video of the incident went viral on social media.

A case was registered under sections 294, 323, 341, 342, 353, 506 and 34 IPC. In another incident, Lingaraj police arrested an anti-social Jagannath Pradhan for allegedly demanding Rs 20,000 extortion from a person in Sriram Nagar area of the city.