No benefits for ration card holders in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Kamini Sethi of Dabar village in Naugaon block is struggling to feed her two children despite having a ration card which entitles her to government benefits under National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Similar is the plight of Papita Behera of the village who has a family of five. While two of her family members are receiving five kg rice, the rest are deprived of any benefit. Reason, their ration cards have not been linked to their Aadhaar cards.

It is not only Kamini and Papita, but there are many others in the village who are facing similar hardships due to non-linking of their Aadhaar cards with ration cards. However, the villagers allege that the problem has been lingering due to the lackadaisical attitude of officials.

Sarpanch of Dabar panchayat, Dambarudhar Swain shifted the blame to PDS dealers and said steps have been taken to speed up the process so that no eligible person is deprived of the benefits he/she is entitled to.

The Supreme Court, in a judgement in 2018 had stated that no child can be denied benefits of NFSA if he/she does not have Aadhaar card. However, there are several children in Balikuda block who are facing a tough time as they do not have Aadhaar.

President of sarpanch association of Balikuda, Niranjan Panda said around 12,600 ration cardholders including children have not yet received essential commodities under NFSA.

He said the officials concerned are either passing the buck or making excuses. Around 10 beneficiaries of Baramunduli village in Panda’s panchayat, are yet to get rice under Annapurna scheme, aimed at ensuring food security of the elderly.

As per records, the district has 2,05,360 ration NFSA cardholders and 2,354 State Food Security Act card holders.

This apart, 24,921 ration cards have been issued under Antyodaya scheme and 783 under Annapurna scheme. Of the district’s population of 11,35,834, as many as 8,88,781 are being provided foodgrains under various schemes of Central and State governments.

District civil supplies officer, Bibekananda Korakora said linking of ration card with Aadhaar has been completed for 90 per cent of the beneficiaries. Steps are being taken to link the documents of the rest, he added.