Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik hikes WODC budget to Rs 200 crore

Naveen Patnaik asked the officials to open branch offices of the Council in 10 districts and Athamallik sub-division of Dhenkanal to take the administration nearer to the people.

Published: 16th February 2021 08:57 AM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced that the annual grant for the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) will be doubled to Rs 200 crore in the 2021-22 financial year from the existing Rs 100 crore.

Reviewing the activities of the WODC through video conference, the Chief Minister also asked the officials to open branch offices of the Council in 10 districts and Athamallik sub-division of Dhenkanal to take the administration nearer to the people.

Stating that steps should be taken for completion of all projects undertaken by the Council, he directed the officials to ensure that more employment opportunities are created for the youths.

It was decided that steps will be taken to expedite completion of major projects in Western Odisha including the Biju Expressway and Lower Suktel irrigation projects. 

Chairperson of the WODC Asit Tripathy said construction of roads, improvement of education infrastructure and irrigation will be given priority in the coming days. Besides, horticulture and skill development have a big potential in the region and will also be taken up, he added.

Official sources said decision was taken to improve infrastructure for paddy cultivation in Sambalpur, Bargarh and Sonepur districts. While poultry will be encouraged in Balangir, pisciculture would be given priority in Kalahandi district.

Dairying and handloom clusters will be encouraged in Boudh and Sonepur districts.The annual budget of WODC, which was Rs 3 crore in 1999-2000 at the time of its formation, had increased to Rs 100 crore in 2020-21 financial year. 
 

