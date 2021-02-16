STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Police tortured four minors: Families

Relative of a minor said the minors were beaten up with lathis and blood was oozing out from their noses when he saw them on Monday.

Published: 16th February 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

The four juveniles in the custody of Chitrakonda Police.

The four juveniles in the custody of Chitrakonda Police. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Even as Odisha Police fights custodial torture slur in Puri and Sundargarh districts, family members of four minors, held for theft, have alleged that they were detained for three days in Chitrakonda police station. They accused the police of treating the four to third degree torture.

When Chitrakonda Police produced the four before Juvenile Justice Board on Monday, parents and relatives of the minors said they were allegedly beaten up and given electric shock. 

Muni Bagh, relative of one of the accused, said families members were not allowed to meet them. Bagh alleged the minors were picked up by police from their houses and subjected to third degree torture in custody.

Relative of another minor said the minors were beaten up with lathis and blood was oozing out from their noses when he saw them on Monday. 

One of the four accused said even as they returned the gold they had stolen, they were beaten by police. The families have urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for a probe. 

However, Chitrakonda IIC Surya Prakash Nayak denied the allegation and said the four were involved in a case of theft and the stolen items were recovered from their houses.

As per section 10 of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, the police must produce a minor arrested for a crime before the Juvenile Justice Board within 24 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha police Odisha police brutality police brutality
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp