Odisha Police tortured four minors: Families

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Even as Odisha Police fights custodial torture slur in Puri and Sundargarh districts, family members of four minors, held for theft, have alleged that they were detained for three days in Chitrakonda police station. They accused the police of treating the four to third degree torture.

When Chitrakonda Police produced the four before Juvenile Justice Board on Monday, parents and relatives of the minors said they were allegedly beaten up and given electric shock.

Muni Bagh, relative of one of the accused, said families members were not allowed to meet them. Bagh alleged the minors were picked up by police from their houses and subjected to third degree torture in custody.

Relative of another minor said the minors were beaten up with lathis and blood was oozing out from their noses when he saw them on Monday.

One of the four accused said even as they returned the gold they had stolen, they were beaten by police. The families have urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for a probe.

However, Chitrakonda IIC Surya Prakash Nayak denied the allegation and said the four were involved in a case of theft and the stolen items were recovered from their houses.

As per section 10 of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, the police must produce a minor arrested for a crime before the Juvenile Justice Board within 24 hours.