‘Rail roko’ over train stoppage at Haladipada

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Train services were disrupted for over three hours owing to a ‘rail roko’ agitation staged by members of Pragati Mancha at Haladipada in the district on Monday.

Demanding stoppage of Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi Superfast Express and other passenger trains at Haladipada station, the members of the outfit staged the agitation from 6 am to 9 am.

They urged authorities of South Eastern Railway Division to provide a stoppage at Haladipada for trains like Dhauli and Jagannath Express.

President of the outfit, Rabindranath Mohanty said people in the locality are facing inconvenience as none of the important trains stops at Haladipada.

The outfit is also demanding a public toilet, ATM kiosks, safe drinking water, better lighting facility, reservation counter at the station and construction of a rail overbridge near Nidhipanda.

“We had taken the matter to the notice of authorities concerned in railways and district administration but nothing has yet been done in this regard,” he said.

The protest was called off at 9 am after Balasore Sadar BDO Narendra Khamar and additional tehsildar Atanu Pradhan assured the agitators that their demands will be taken up for discussion before officials.

Balasore station master Bhagbat Das said six trains including Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Superfast and Chennai-Shalimar Weekly Express, were delayed due to the agitation.