By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Only two days left for its closure, the National Handloom Expo organised by Boyanika here has made a cumulative business of Rs 8 crore.

The sale of Boyanika is Rs 1.4 crore alone and it is expected that the total sale will be more than Rs 1.5 crore, sources said. Co-optex of Tamil Nadu, APCO of AP and Mrignayanee of MP have recorded good sales.