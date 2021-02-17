Aparajita presents evidence on ‘competent authority’, slams Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing her onslaught on the BJD government over the contentious heritage bylaws, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Tuesday presented a gazette notification of the Union Ministry of Culture designating the State Director of Culture as the competent authority for grant of permission for construction or renovation of structures within regulated areas near the sites.

She produced the documentary evidence after the BJD refuted her earlier claims that the Director of Culture was the competent authority to frame such rules for protection of heritage monuments in the State.

Circulating the gazette notification in social media, Sarangi said the government tried to prove her wrong after being caught on the wrong foot for blaming the Centre for coming in the way of development of some protected heritage sites including Sri Jagannath Temple at Puri and Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar.

“After my statement yesterday that the Director, Culture, Govt of Odisha, is the competent authority under the concerned Act,1958, BJD/State govt disagreed. I am appalled at the ignorance and immaturity of the State government. Stop misleading the people of Odisha,” Sarangi tweeted tagging Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The gazette notification issued on March 10, 2014 states, “Under Section 20C and 20D of The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, Director (Culture), Department of Tourism and Culture, Government of Odisha is the competent authority to grant permission for construction, repair or renovation in regulated areas of protected monuments.”

“I stand by every word I said. Why this ignorance, non- application of mind and immaturity on part of the State government?,” she questioned.Media advisor to the State government Manas Mangaraj had on Monday come out with a clarification stating the claims made by the BJP MP are not correct and the NMA-Odisha competent authority notified by the Centre is the Regional Director of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Coming down heavily on the government on the issue, Sarangi said, “Governance is a serious issue and it requires maturity. After careful study, analysis and discussion with relevant people, I put forth all the facts and figures pertaining to the Parliament Act of 1958 and heritage bylaws.”