STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Aparajita presents evidence on ‘competent authority’, slams Odisha government

After careful study, analysis and discussion with relevant people, I put forth all the facts and figures pertaining to the Parliament Act of 1958 and heritage bylaws.

Published: 17th February 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing her onslaught on the BJD government over the contentious heritage bylaws, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Tuesday presented a gazette notification of the Union Ministry of Culture designating the State Director of Culture as the competent authority for grant of permission for construction or renovation of structures within regulated areas near the sites.

She produced the documentary evidence after the BJD refuted her earlier claims that the Director of Culture was the competent authority to frame such rules for protection of heritage monuments in the State.
Circulating the gazette notification in social media, Sarangi said the government tried to prove her wrong after being caught on the wrong foot for blaming the Centre for coming in the way of development of some protected heritage sites including Sri Jagannath Temple at Puri and Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar.

“After my statement yesterday that the Director, Culture, Govt of Odisha, is the competent authority under the concerned Act,1958, BJD/State govt disagreed. I am appalled at the ignorance and immaturity of the State government. Stop misleading the people of Odisha,” Sarangi tweeted tagging Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The gazette notification issued on March 10, 2014 states, “Under Section 20C and 20D of The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, Director (Culture), Department of Tourism and Culture, Government of Odisha is the competent authority to grant permission for construction, repair or renovation in regulated areas of protected monuments.”

“I stand by every word I said. Why this ignorance, non- application of mind and immaturity on part of the State government?,” she questioned.Media advisor to the State government Manas Mangaraj had on Monday come out with a clarification stating the claims made by the BJP MP are not correct and the NMA-Odisha competent authority notified by the Centre is the Regional Director of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Coming down heavily on the government on the issue, Sarangi said, “Governance is a serious issue and it requires maturity. After careful study, analysis and discussion with relevant people, I put forth all the facts and figures pertaining to the Parliament Act of 1958 and heritage bylaws.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aparajita Sarangi
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
Pinky Meena was the Bandikui SDM till mid-January before her arrest for allegedly taking a bribe. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Woman jailed in bribery case gets married to a judge in Rajasthan
Impact of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s absence is visible as crowd at the Ghazipur protest in Delhi has seen a dip. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' stir: Crowds at Delhi borders thinning, but protesters' spirits remain high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
The Sheetal Nath Mandir in Srinagar had last seen rituals in 1990s. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
Bells ring as temple reopens in downtown Srinagar after 31 years
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp