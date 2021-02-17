STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP, Congress protest ‘costly visit’ of CM Naveen Patnaik

Police took several BJP workers into preventive custody for trying to proceed towards Rourkela airport to protest the visit of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit on Tuesday.

Published: 17th February 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Police took several BJP workers into preventive custody for trying to proceed towards Rourkela airport to protest the visit of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit on Tuesday. Several BJP leaders including Panposh unit president Latika Patnaik were also arrested as party workers marched on the ring road near Sector-9 towards the airport chanting ‘go back’ slogans.

BJP spokesperson Dhiren Senapati said the party condemned the costly visit of the CM to Rourkela even as 17 Ministers and 80 MLAs are camping in 17 blocks of the district for days. Accusing Naveen of misusing government money and machinery for political gain with the foundation laying and inauguration spree, the BJP leader said projects announced by the CM years ago are yet to be implemented. 

“Many projects unveiled by the CM have Central shares but the BJD government did not invite Sundargarh BJP MP and former Union Minister Jual Oram and three other party MLAs of the district to the function. When BJP workers tried to protest, police arrested them,” Senapati alleged. 

Similarly, the Rourkela district Congress committee (RDCC) led by president George Tirkey staged protest at Bisra Square and observed ‘Dhoka Divas’ (betrayal day) to protest the CM’s visit.  Former RDCC president Biren Senapati said in the past, the CM had laid foundations of several projects which have failed to take off. The foundation laying spree of the CM targeting the rural elections in 2022 is nothing but another attempt to cheat the people of Sundargarh district, he added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Rourkela
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
Pinky Meena was the Bandikui SDM till mid-January before her arrest for allegedly taking a bribe. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Woman jailed in bribery case gets married to a judge in Rajasthan
Impact of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s absence is visible as crowd at the Ghazipur protest in Delhi has seen a dip. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' stir: Crowds at Delhi borders thinning, but protesters' spirits remain high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
The Sheetal Nath Mandir in Srinagar had last seen rituals in 1990s. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
Bells ring as temple reopens in downtown Srinagar after 31 years
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp