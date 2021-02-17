BJP, Congress protest ‘costly visit’ of CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Police took several BJP workers into preventive custody for trying to proceed towards Rourkela airport to protest the visit of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit on Tuesday. Several BJP leaders including Panposh unit president Latika Patnaik were also arrested as party workers marched on the ring road near Sector-9 towards the airport chanting ‘go back’ slogans.

BJP spokesperson Dhiren Senapati said the party condemned the costly visit of the CM to Rourkela even as 17 Ministers and 80 MLAs are camping in 17 blocks of the district for days. Accusing Naveen of misusing government money and machinery for political gain with the foundation laying and inauguration spree, the BJP leader said projects announced by the CM years ago are yet to be implemented.

“Many projects unveiled by the CM have Central shares but the BJD government did not invite Sundargarh BJP MP and former Union Minister Jual Oram and three other party MLAs of the district to the function. When BJP workers tried to protest, police arrested them,” Senapati alleged.

Similarly, the Rourkela district Congress committee (RDCC) led by president George Tirkey staged protest at Bisra Square and observed ‘Dhoka Divas’ (betrayal day) to protest the CM’s visit. Former RDCC president Biren Senapati said in the past, the CM had laid foundations of several projects which have failed to take off. The foundation laying spree of the CM targeting the rural elections in 2022 is nothing but another attempt to cheat the people of Sundargarh district, he added.

