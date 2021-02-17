STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Devotee donates 5 kg gold to Trinity on Basanta Panchami

The ornaments include 40 Srimukha Padma and two Jhobas (gold) for Lord Balabhadra, 53 Srimukha Padmas and two Jhobas for Lord Jagannath.

Published: 17th February 2021 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI: The ritualistic beginning of chariot construction commenced with the ‘Rath Anukula’ marking the Saraswati Puja on Tuesday even as a devotee donated around five kg gold and 3.5 kg silver ornaments to the Trinity on the auspicious occasion of Basanta Panchami.

The ornaments include 40 Srimukha Padma and two Jhobas (gold) for Lord Balabhadra, 53 Srimukha Padmas and two Jhobas for Lord Jagannath and two Tadaki and as many Jhobas for Devi Subhadra.
The unnamed donor sent the ornaments through one of his employees.

To be used by the deities during festivals and daily rituals, the ornaments were handed over to chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Dr Krishan Kumar in presence of senior servitors and the temple managing committee members.

Meanwhile, priests of Sri Jagannath temple performed consecration ceremony of the timber logs to be used in construction of the three chariots during the annual Rath Yatra.  Three Dharua timbers, each 12 feet long, were consecrated by priests after offering Puja to goddess Saraswati.

The timbers would be sawed in the mill on the occasion of Ramnavami.  As many as 869 seasoned timber logs of Asan, Dharua and Phasi are used in construction of the chariots. The Forest department is providing the timber.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
puri jagannath temple
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
Pinky Meena was the Bandikui SDM till mid-January before her arrest for allegedly taking a bribe. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Woman jailed in bribery case gets married to a judge in Rajasthan
Impact of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s absence is visible as crowd at the Ghazipur protest in Delhi has seen a dip. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' stir: Crowds at Delhi borders thinning, but protesters' spirits remain high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
The Sheetal Nath Mandir in Srinagar had last seen rituals in 1990s. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
Bells ring as temple reopens in downtown Srinagar after 31 years
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp