Jajpur town under third eye watch

The Jajpur administration has decided to install Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at strategic locations for a wider surveillance in the district headquarters town.

CCTV Camera

Image of CCTV camera used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The Jajpur administration has decided to install Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at strategic locations for a wider surveillance in the district headquarters town. At a meeting chaired by Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore, it was decided to install 50 CCTV cameras at 15 important locations to keep a vigil over main areas of the town. 

The CCTV surveillance will cover all the entry and exit points as well as key areas in the first phase which include Kianalikula Chhak, Manasapola, Gandhi Chakh, Gariapur Chhak, Medical Chhak, Ballhavighat Chhak, Haveli Bazar, Bada Bazar, Jodikua Chhak, Brahmakunda Chhak, Collectorate area and Mahaveer Chhak of the municipal town.

Later, the CCTV surveillance will be extended to other areas. The surveillance system will help local police check rash driving, enhance security, law and order management, traffic control and law enforcement and video analysis to arrest crime in the city.

