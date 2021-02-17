STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minors allegedly subjected to police excesses released, probe begins  

As Malkangiri Collector ordered a probe, three of the four minors, who were allegedly subjected to excesses after arrest by Chitrakonda police, were released on bail on Tuesday. 

Published: 17th February 2021 08:20 AM

The DCPO interacting with family members of the minors on Tuesday

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: As Malkangiri Collector ordered a probe, three of the four minors, who were allegedly subjected to excesses after arrest by Chitrakonda police, were released on bail on Tuesday.  The fourth was sent to the rehabilitation centre at Berhampur since no one turned up to take his custody even though the Juvenile Justice Board granted him bail.

Meanwhile, district child protection officer (DCPO) Narayan Das along with a team reached Chitrakonda after Malkangiri Collector Yedulla Vijay directed an inquiry into the incident. Das met family members of the four minors and held discussions on the matter. The DCPO will submit his report to the Collector soon.

Chitrakonda police had arrested the four minors on charges of stealing valuables from the house of a home guard on February 12. Later, the family members alleged that the boys were detained in police station for three days and given third degree torture.

Meanwhile, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Chitrakonda Sunaram Hembram denied allegations of torture on the minors and said all procedures were followed by the police during the arrest of the children.

