STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Personalised profiles for schools under school adoption programme

Under the programme, teachers and staff of schools too will be rewarded for their performance. 

Published: 17th February 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Primary school Andhra Pradesh students

Image for representation. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to give a push to the ‘Mo School’ campaign, the State government has issued fresh guidelines for its school adoption programme (SAP) and decided to create personalised profile for each educational institution. 

The profiles, to be created by the ‘Mo School Abhiyan’ team in coordination with local authorities and school management will include aspects like enrolment, teachers, infrastructure, learning outcomes, key gaps and challenges. This will provide an overview of a particular school to its mentor. This apart, reports will also be prepared at the schools every six months on progress made on various fronts. 

Under SAP, the government has allowed all Indian citizens, who are leading members of the society, to adopt any school of their choice in the State and contribute to its development. The mentors can organise coaching classes or career counselling sessions for students, invite motivational speakers, set up awards, cash or any incentive to motivate students, mentor a group students and influence the alumni to come forward for development of the institutions or contribute to improve its physical infrastructure. 

Once the adoption process is completed, the headmasters of the schools concerned will work out a development plan in consultation with the district education officer and block education officer of their areas. In order to ensure effective implementation of the programme, the State government has also decided to reward and recognise schools that perform well.

The assessment of schools’ performance will be done as per the existing mechanism of School and Mass Education department. Under the programme, teachers and staff of schools too will be rewarded for their performance. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
school adoption programme
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
Pinky Meena was the Bandikui SDM till mid-January before her arrest for allegedly taking a bribe. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Woman jailed in bribery case gets married to a judge in Rajasthan
Impact of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s absence is visible as crowd at the Ghazipur protest in Delhi has seen a dip. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' stir: Crowds at Delhi borders thinning, but protesters' spirits remain high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
The Sheetal Nath Mandir in Srinagar had last seen rituals in 1990s. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
Bells ring as temple reopens in downtown Srinagar after 31 years
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp