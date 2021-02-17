Personalised profiles for schools under school adoption programme

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to give a push to the ‘Mo School’ campaign, the State government has issued fresh guidelines for its school adoption programme (SAP) and decided to create personalised profile for each educational institution.

The profiles, to be created by the ‘Mo School Abhiyan’ team in coordination with local authorities and school management will include aspects like enrolment, teachers, infrastructure, learning outcomes, key gaps and challenges. This will provide an overview of a particular school to its mentor. This apart, reports will also be prepared at the schools every six months on progress made on various fronts.

Under SAP, the government has allowed all Indian citizens, who are leading members of the society, to adopt any school of their choice in the State and contribute to its development. The mentors can organise coaching classes or career counselling sessions for students, invite motivational speakers, set up awards, cash or any incentive to motivate students, mentor a group students and influence the alumni to come forward for development of the institutions or contribute to improve its physical infrastructure.

Once the adoption process is completed, the headmasters of the schools concerned will work out a development plan in consultation with the district education officer and block education officer of their areas. In order to ensure effective implementation of the programme, the State government has also decided to reward and recognise schools that perform well.

The assessment of schools’ performance will be done as per the existing mechanism of School and Mass Education department. Under the programme, teachers and staff of schools too will be rewarded for their performance.