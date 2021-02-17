Kotia border dispute: Soumya Patnaik accepts government negligence

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Odisha government is struggling to counter Andhra Pradesh’s move to claim rights on disputed villages of Kotia gram panchayat of Koraput district by holding panchayat elections there, the ruling BJD vice-president and legislator Soumya Ranjan Patnaik has created a flutter by blaming the administration for the situation.

“The issue could have been resolved if efforts were made at the grassroots level much earlier. Just because I am in the ruling party, I will not defend it blindly,” he said on Tuesday.Patnaik said, although late, the State government has taken legal recourse to resolve the issue. The BJD leader, however, added that the border row is not new in the country. Almost all the states have border disputes with neighbours, he said.

Meanwhile, even as the opposition BJP and Congress congratulated Patnaik for admitting that there are some lapses of the administration which was exploited by the Andhra Pradesh government to hold elections in the disputed areas, BJD leaders maintained silence.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Narasingh Mishra said that the Congress has always been critical of the government over the Kotia issue and now the statement of Patnaik has exposed the government’s negligence on the matter. “If he has the guts, he should raise the issue in the Assembly,” he said.

Congress MP from Koraput Saptagiri Ulaka also blamed the administration for the situation. Stating that the administration had not allowed him to visit Kotia to take stock of development works, Ulaka said that he had taken the review meeting at Pottangi. Senior BJP leader Jayaram Pangi also congratulated Patnaik for accepting the negligence of the administration.