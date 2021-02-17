STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Study for 14 hours, Minister Samir Ranjan Das advices students

Das suggested that students should divide their study time in sessions and prepare accordingly. 

Published: 17th February 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With less than three months left for the annual High School Certificate (HSC) and Plus II final year examinations, the State Government has advised Class X and XII students to study for at least 14 hours a day, eat a healthy diet and have a sound sleep to excel in the tests.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das has advised students to divide their time in 14:4:6 ratio every day. Apart from devoting 14 hours for preparing for the examinations, the students have been advised to get good sleep for six hours and spend the rest four hours for other activities including yoga and recreational work to reduce mental stress. Das suggested that students should divide their study time in sessions and prepare accordingly. 

The Minister shared a dummy timetable where he has advised students to prepare for the exams in five different sessions - morning session (6 am to 9.30 am), pre-lunch session (10 am to 1.30 am), post-lunch session (2.30 pm to 4.30 pm), evening session (5.30 pm to 9 pm ) and night session (9.30 pm to 11 pm). 
He, however, asked the students to avoid late night study and wake up early in the morning. Das also advised them to follow the time table strictly to prepare for the exams.

Students were asked to ensure that all subjects are covered prior to the exams. “Study thoroughly and take help from sample papers and practice them regularly for better understanding of the subjects’’, the Minister told students. They were also advised to regularly practice yoga, talk to siblings and take advice from elders and parents in case they are facing any difficulties in study.  The matric exams in the State will start from May 3 and continue till May 15. The Plus II exams will be conducted after the board exams are over.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha board exams Samir Ranjan Das
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
Pinky Meena was the Bandikui SDM till mid-January before her arrest for allegedly taking a bribe. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Woman jailed in bribery case gets married to a judge in Rajasthan
Impact of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s absence is visible as crowd at the Ghazipur protest in Delhi has seen a dip. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' stir: Crowds at Delhi borders thinning, but protesters' spirits remain high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
The Sheetal Nath Mandir in Srinagar had last seen rituals in 1990s. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
Bells ring as temple reopens in downtown Srinagar after 31 years
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp