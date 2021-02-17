Study for 14 hours, Minister Samir Ranjan Das advices students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With less than three months left for the annual High School Certificate (HSC) and Plus II final year examinations, the State Government has advised Class X and XII students to study for at least 14 hours a day, eat a healthy diet and have a sound sleep to excel in the tests.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das has advised students to divide their time in 14:4:6 ratio every day. Apart from devoting 14 hours for preparing for the examinations, the students have been advised to get good sleep for six hours and spend the rest four hours for other activities including yoga and recreational work to reduce mental stress. Das suggested that students should divide their study time in sessions and prepare accordingly.

The Minister shared a dummy timetable where he has advised students to prepare for the exams in five different sessions - morning session (6 am to 9.30 am), pre-lunch session (10 am to 1.30 am), post-lunch session (2.30 pm to 4.30 pm), evening session (5.30 pm to 9 pm ) and night session (9.30 pm to 11 pm).

He, however, asked the students to avoid late night study and wake up early in the morning. Das also advised them to follow the time table strictly to prepare for the exams.

Students were asked to ensure that all subjects are covered prior to the exams. “Study thoroughly and take help from sample papers and practice them regularly for better understanding of the subjects’’, the Minister told students. They were also advised to regularly practice yoga, talk to siblings and take advice from elders and parents in case they are facing any difficulties in study. The matric exams in the State will start from May 3 and continue till May 15. The Plus II exams will be conducted after the board exams are over.