Three killed, 40 hurt as truck turns turtle in Odisha's Gajapati district  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tragedy struck a wedding party when three persons including a five-year-old girl were killed and 40 others sustained injuries after the truck in which they were travelling turned turtle near Kankadaguda village under R Udayagiri of Gajapati district on Tuesday.

Police said family members and relatives of a bride were on way to the groom’s village in a mini-truck to attend the reception ceremony. The driver lost control near Kankadaguda and vehicle overturned. On hearing the screams of trapped passengers, locals reached the accident spot and rescued them.

The injured were brought to R Udayagiri hospital where doctors declared one Gayatri Rout and Jayant Dalabehera dead. While 28 injured persons were referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, the rest were discharged after first aid. Gayatri Mandal, the five-year-old succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each deceased and free treatment for the injured persons.