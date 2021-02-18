Chitrakonda police torture: Odisha Human Rights Commission seeks police report by March 30

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Wednesday directed Malkangiri SP to initiate an inquiry into allegations of Chitrakonda police torture of four minor boys.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a report published in this paper, the Commission issued a notice to the SP, directed him to conduct a probe and submit its report before it by March 30, the next date of hearing on the matter.

The four minors, who were arrested by Chitrakonda police, were released on bail on Tuesday. The fourth was sent to the rehabilitation centre in Berhampur since no one turned up to take his custody even though the Juvenile Justice Board granted him bail.

Chitrakonda police had arrested the four minors on charges of stealing valuables from the house of a home guard on February 12. Later, the family members alleged that the boys were detained in the police station for three days and given third degree torture. Meanwhile, the local police have denied allegations of torture on the minors.