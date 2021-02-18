CM unveils Rs 200 crore plan for Samaleswari

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced a Rs 200 crore package for beautification and peripheral development of the famous Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur.Launching the Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiative (SAMALEI), the Chief Minister said the government will spend Rs 200 crore in 2021-22 to develop an area of 108 acres around the temple.

Unveiling a slew of measures, the Chief Minister said gates will be erected on the four sides of the temple to facilitate smooth entry and exit of devotees. The temple office, an interpretation centre and other facilities will be developed at the main gate for convenience of the visitors and smooth darshan of the presiding deity.

The temple, situated on a 12-acre land on the bank of Mahanadi river, will have adequate facilities for religious functions, a bhoga mandap and rest rooms for sevayats. Steps will be taken for a housing project for the sevayats. As per the plan, a kilometre-long heritage corridor will be constructed around the temple for Parikrama of devotees. Facilities like yatri nivas, parking lot, information centre, vending zone and other amenities will be available.

Apart from widening the Ring Road, a 30 mtr-wide road will link the temple to Mahanadi river bank which will facilitate visitors to have a view of the riverside. Arrangements will be made for holding Mahanadi Aarati on the lines of Ganga Aarti for which the 30 mtr-long deck will be constructed. The river bank will also have pavilions and food plaza.

The 22 acre wetland of Sambalpur will be developed into a tourist spot with all modern amenities. While the government offices coming under the proposed area will be relocated, other affected people including those residing on government land will be compensated under a new rehabilitation package, the CM said.

The CM has invited suggestions from public on the draft proposal and people can give their feedback through e-mail: development.samalei@gmail.com by March 15.