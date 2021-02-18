STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CM unveils Rs 200 crore plan for Samaleswari

A kilometre-long heritage corridor will be constructed around the temple; Naveen seeks suggestions from people

Published: 18th February 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced a Rs 200 crore package for beautification and peripheral development of the famous Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur.Launching the Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiative (SAMALEI), the Chief Minister said the government will spend Rs 200 crore in 2021-22 to develop an area of 108 acres around the temple.

Unveiling a slew of measures, the Chief Minister said gates will be erected on the four sides of the temple to facilitate smooth entry and exit of devotees. The temple office, an interpretation centre and other facilities will be developed at the main gate for convenience of the visitors and smooth darshan of the presiding deity.

The temple, situated on a 12-acre land on the bank of Mahanadi river, will have adequate facilities for religious functions, a bhoga mandap and rest rooms for sevayats. Steps will be taken for a housing project for the sevayats. As per the plan, a kilometre-long heritage corridor will be constructed around the temple for Parikrama of devotees. Facilities like yatri nivas, parking lot, information centre, vending zone and other amenities will be available.

Apart from widening the Ring Road, a 30 mtr-wide road will link the temple to Mahanadi river bank which will facilitate visitors to have a view of the riverside. Arrangements will be made for holding Mahanadi Aarati on the lines of Ganga Aarti for which the 30 mtr-long deck will be constructed. The river bank will also have pavilions and food plaza. 

The 22 acre wetland of Sambalpur will be developed into a tourist spot with all modern amenities. While the government offices coming under the proposed area will be relocated, other affected people including those residing on government land will be compensated under a new rehabilitation package, the CM said.
The CM has invited suggestions from public on the draft proposal and people can give their feedback through e-mail: development.samalei@gmail.com by March 15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp