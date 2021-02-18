Kendrapara SP Sandeep Sampat Madkar comes to aid of mishap victim

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Kendrapara SP Sandeep Sampat Madkar on Tuesday rescued an accident victim and rushed him to the district headquarters hospital in his official vehicle.

Madkar's act earned him much praise. The accident took place in the afternoon when a youth sustained serious injuries after his bike collided with a tree at Kathiapada. SP Sandeep was returning from Mahakalapada on the same route around that time. On seeing the injured lying on the road, he immediately provided first-aid to the victim and rushed him to the hospital.

The injured youth's father Debendra Nath said, "The SP stopped on the way and saved the life of my son. By showing the human face of policing, the SP has set an example for others." Locals praised the police officer for extending a helping hand to the injured youth.