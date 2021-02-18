STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Kharif procurement ends today but paddy unsold

The ongoing paddy procurement for the ensuing kharif marketing season will end on Thursday, leaving thousands of farmers in Koraput district in a lurch. 

Published: 18th February 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The ongoing paddy procurement for the ensuing kharif marketing season will end on Thursday, leaving thousands of farmers in Koraput district in a lurch. As many as 2,865 farmers are yet to sell their paddy while the procurement target set by the government for the district has already been met. Sources said the district civil supplies department had asked the government to fix the procurement target at 29 lakh quintal paddy for the kharif season to cover all registered farmers of Koraput.

Accordingly, 103 mandis were opened from November last year and around 33,806 farmers registered themselves in 20 PACS to sell their produce. However, the State government fixed the target at 28.10 lakh in three phases. Till date, paddy from 30,941 farmers has been procured by the administration while thousands of others have been left out in the cold.“I have around 200 quintal paddy left with me but the procurement target has been met. In such a situation, I have to sell my produce at a throwaway price to local traders,” rued Kishor Mishra, a farmer of Jayantigiri under Jeypore block who has been running from pillar to post to sell his produce but in vain.

District civil supplies officer Tularam Nayak said the administration procured paddy from farmers as per target fixed by the government. “The procurement will be complete on Thursday with support of farmers and different agencies involved in the process,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp