Locals ransack Adani office in Odisha's Talgachhia, attack staff

The Adani Enterprises, appointed by NLC India Limited for coal mining at Talabira, had sub-contracted work to a firm which employed some local people of the area.

Published: 18th February 2021 08:33 AM

Gautam Adani

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A group of locals ransacked the office of Adani Enterprises at Talgachhia near Lapanga in Thelkuli and assaulted some staff over pending salary on Wednesday. The Adani Enterprises, appointed by NLC India Limited for coal mining at Talabira, had sub-contracted work to a firm which employed some local people of the area.

However, the company discontinued the work all of a sudden and withdrew from Adani, causing apprehension among locals that they would lose employment. 

Besides, the firm didn't release the salary of some of the staff. Enraged over the non-payment of remuneration and fearing job loss, a group of locals vandalised the office of Adani Enterprises and assaulted its staff.

An official of Adani Enterprises said, "We are committed to help in the progress of the region and ensure energy security for the nation by working closely with the Central PSU. We are also committed to the welfare of project-affected people. We are looking into the unfortunate incident and will take up the matter with stakeholders. A solution will be found soon."

Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said a case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is on.

