Set up cluster development authority for Kotia: LoP to govt

Opposition plans to corner State govt in Budget session over border dispute

Published: 18th February 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the Opposition is ready with all ammunition to attack the State government for its failure to stop Andhra Pradesh from holding panchayat elections within Odisha territory, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Pradipta Naik on Wednesday shot off a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik demanding setting up of a cluster development authority for Kotia group of villages.

Expressing deep concern over the recent development, Naik, who was part of the BJP team that recently visited the disputed border areas of Ganjam and Koraput districts, urged the Chief Minister to speed up development works in all border villages.“Ensure basic amenities like education, healthcare, food and drinking water for residents in border areas,” he said.

Attributing the escalation of border tension between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to the State government’s inaction, he proposed setting up of ‘Kotia Cluster Development Authority’ for resolving the issue. “Please act for the development of border villages without waiting from the ruling of the Supreme Court,” Naik said.Prior to the election, the State government had moved the Supreme Court seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings against Andhra Pradesh for violation of status quo agreed upon by the two states more than 50 years ago.

“It is a matter of great concern that Andhra Pradesh attacked on the sovereignty of Odisha by forcibly conducting panchayat polls in our State. Nothing can be more serious that it is opening schools, disbursing monthly pension to different categories of people, collecting electricity charges and land cess from the people of our State. This is happening because of the inefficiency of Odisha government,” the letter said.

Naik, who presided over the BJP legislature party meeting here, said his party will raise the issue in the Assembly. The legislature party meeting of the Odisha Pradesh Congress, though remained inconclusive, also slammed the State government for allowing the Andhra Pradesh government to make inroads in Kotia. Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said the meeting discussed host of issues, including paddy procurement irregularities, unemployment, rise in petrol and diesel prices. The party’s strategy will be finalised on Thursday in the presence of Odisha in-charge A Chelakumar. 

The BJD legislature party meeting chaired by the Chief Minister has decided to raise Central neglect, reduction of Central allocation by `60,000 crore and low allocation under rail budget during the session.

