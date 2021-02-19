11-day home and decor exhibition from today in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha chapter of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) is all set to host the 17th India International Mega Trade Fair at Janata Maidan here from Friday.

The 11-day long home and décor exhibition will offer a wide range of homes, finance and allied requirements, and display the latest developments in the field of real estate.

President of CREDAI Bhubaneswar Kantilal Patel said with the diverse range of industries participating in the fair, the event provides an excellent opportunity for joint ventures, strategic tie-ups and a wide array of other business possibilities.

Organised in collaboration with Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI), Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry and GS Marketing Associates, the mega exhibition will be an opportunity for the participants from nine countries and 19 states to showcase their products in a grand setting adhering to international standards.

The countries participating included Bangladesh, Dubai, Iran, Thailand, Afghanistan, Malaysia, Lebanon and Tunisia.

Among the major states, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir are participating.

CREDAI general secretary Umesh Pattnaik, executive director of UCCI Rajen Padhi, chairman of organising committee Prakash Shah and CEO of GS Marketing Associates Suparna Dutta Gupta were present.

Three arrested for self-immolation bid

Despite heavy police arrangement, a woman and her two sons allegedly attempted to immolate themselves in front of Odisha Assembly here on Thursday.

The security personnel present at the spot foiled their attempt and nabbed them near IG Park close to the State Assembly.

Sources said the woman who attempted self-immolation belongs to Kujanga area in Jagatsinghpur district. She took the step in protest against the police inaction in the ‘suspicious’ death of her son.

In November 2016, Jyoshna Rani Jena’s son Ullas was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a liquor off shop where he was working as a salesman.