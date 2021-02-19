All G2E transactions go digital in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Thursday launched three new modules of Human Resource Management System (HRMS) for the State government employees.

The new modules are e-disciplinary proceeding (eDP), e-quarter management system (eQMS) and e-service book (eSB).

With this, the HRMS has become a comprehensive system where all government to employee (G2E) transactions have been made online.

Launching the modules, the Chief Secretary said, "The new facilities developed by Centre for Modernising Government Initiatives (CMGI) will be of immense help to all departments in quick disposal of departmental proceedings, quarter allotment and vacation, and timely verification of service records for sanction of different benefits."

He directed all departments and employees to make best use of the system and assured that any operational difficulty would be resolved duly.

Outlining the modules, Additional Chief Secretary of Home Sanjeev Chopra said HRMS 2.0 was launched by the Chief Minister on July 8, 2020. This makes the system more inclusive and effective.

Executive Director of CMGI Md Sadique Alam said eDP has the provisions for issue of online show cause notice to the delinquent officers, issue of hearing notices, disposal by disciplinary authority, appeal to the appellate authority, if any and online tracking of the implementation of the final order.