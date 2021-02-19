Blind devotees walk 60 km to Srimandir

By Express News Service

PURI: Call it blind devotion to Lord Jagannath or tug of faith, two visually-impaired devotees from Bhubaneswar walked all the way to Srimandir to offer prayers to the Trinity on Thursday.

Prasant Sahu and Bansidhar Pradhan, residents of Nabin Basti at Satya Nagar in Bhubaneswar, covered over 60 km on foot in a little over two days to reach the Jagannath temple. They have been visiting Srimandir to offer prayers to the deities on the occasion of Saraswati Puja since the last three years.

“From radio, we learnt that all devotees are now allowed entry into the Jagannath temple. We were elated and decided to visit Srimandir. Seven of us, all blind, began our journey on foot from Bhubaneswar on February 16,” Prasant said.

However, five of his friends - Amar Pradhan, Narottam Das, Madansundar Naik, Aswin Sahu and Manjulata Behera - lost way.

“Five of our companions could not reach Puri as they lost their way,” he said. The duo observed fast and drank only water during the journey. “We had decided to take food after offering prayers to the Holy Trinity in Srimandir,” Prasant informed.

The duo thanked locals and temple priests for facilitating entry to the temple. “Due to the Lord’s blessings, we managed to reach Srikhetra. Some kind souls extended a helping hand and took us to Simhadwar. The priests were very nice and helpful,” Prasant said.

“Though we cannot see the deities, we can feel their presence. We could visualise Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on the Ratnasimhasan with full glory,” he added.