Chellakumar rules out any change in Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee

Coming down heavily on the ruling BJD and BJP, A Chellakumar alleged that both the parties are hand in glove.

Published: 19th February 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha in-charge of Congress A Chellakumar

Odisha in-charge of Congress A Chellakumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In a setback to the dissidents, Odisha in-charge of Congress A Chellakumar on Thursday ruled out any change in the leadership of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) and asserted that the party will come to power in the State in 2024 Assembly elections.

“Now or in the near future, there is no question of a change of the OPCC president. There is no point in holding meetings every now and then. Congress in Odisha is doing good work and is active under the leadership of Niranjan Patnaik,” he told mediapersons after the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) at the Congress Bhavan here.

Chellakumar said the Odisha bandh call given under Patnaik’s leadership against the unprecedented fuel price rise on February 15 was a success and party also had a good programme at Berhampur recently. “Congress here is active under his leadership,” he said.

Several dissident leaders including some former MLAs had met Chellakumar in the morning and demanded a change in the Congress leadership in Odisha.

“There is nothing wrong in somebody from the party meeting me and expressing their view. Congress believes in democracy and allows everybody to express their opinion,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the ruling BJD and BJP, Chellakumar alleged that both the parties are hand in glove.

“Why the BJP is silent when petrol price is already touching Rs 100 per litre,” he asked and questioned the BJD’s silence on every issue against the Centre during the last six years.  

Chellakumar hit out at the State government on the increasing political violence and growing crime against women in Odisha. “Odisha is second to Uttar Pradesh in rape and murder in the entire country,” he said.

